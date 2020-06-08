12,100 Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $25.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.50. 80,122,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,060,197. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.17. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.77.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.