$3.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) will report earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the lowest is $2.70. Home Depot posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $10.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 46,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.77. 3,809,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,126,911. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.56. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $256.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

