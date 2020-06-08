-$4.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to post earnings of ($4.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.14). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($29.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($30.10) to ($28.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The shipping company reported ($15.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($12.55). The company had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

SALT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $90.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,916,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth about $6,031,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 134,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 213,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,699. The company has a market cap of $169.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

