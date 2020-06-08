4NEW (KWATT) Market Cap Tops $14,358.78

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $14,358.78 and $11,130.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.