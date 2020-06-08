$70.62 Million in Sales Expected for Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) will announce sales of $70.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.13 million and the highest is $80.74 million. Cactus posted sales of $168.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $310.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.06 million to $345.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $197.79 million, with estimates ranging from $145.89 million to $241.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

WHD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 548,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,667. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.49. Cactus has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

