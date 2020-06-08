Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, BiteBTC and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,709.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.69 or 0.02509862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.02615245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00476211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.88 or 0.00699102 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00070222 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00538404 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

