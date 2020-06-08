AidCoin (AID) Price Down 8.7% This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. AidCoin has a market cap of $493,170.00 and approximately $528.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Upbit. During the last week, AidCoin has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

