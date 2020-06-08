Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Ameren has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

