Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 0.0% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SRB Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.70. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.81.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

