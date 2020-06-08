Amon (AMN) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $2,503.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.09 or 0.05727423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,332,044 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.