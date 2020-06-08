Analysts Set $5.50 Target Price for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $5.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citius Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 40 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,353. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Citius Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 3.56% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

