Analysts Set J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target at $100.18

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 317,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

