Analysts Set Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) PT at GBX 492.85

Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.85 ($6.27).

RMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rightmove from GBX 668 ($8.50) to GBX 617 ($7.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.36) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 658 ($8.37) to GBX 435 ($5.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 640 ($8.15) to GBX 540 ($6.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of RMV traded down GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 585.80 ($7.46). 2,588,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 523.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.32. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 373.10 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.04). The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Andrew Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($61,601.12).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.