Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Anthem has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $25.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $287.89 on Monday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.