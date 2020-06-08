Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2020

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Anthem has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anthem to earn $25.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $287.89 on Monday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Cfra upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.14.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Dividend History for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit