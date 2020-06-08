Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 132,854 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000. Fortive accounts for approximately 5.4% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $314,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,843.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

NYSE FTV traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $83.18. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

