Appian Way Asset Management LP Makes New $10.52 Million Investment in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,000. Linde comprises 7.7% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Exane Asset Management increased its position in Linde by 6,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.43. 2,966,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,219. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, with a total value of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.