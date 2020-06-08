Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,462,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 324,790 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 10.0% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,444,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,877,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,367,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $333.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

