Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Down to $2.76

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.27, but opened at $2.76. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 11,862,900 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 415.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 266,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 580.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

