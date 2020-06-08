Atonomi (ATMI) Price Up 22.8% Over Last Week

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded up 39.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $92,717.14 and $81.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atonomi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.09 or 0.05727423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00056073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002589 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atonomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atonomi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.