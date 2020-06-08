Barclays Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $108.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.86.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.49. The company had a trading volume of 53,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,619. Elastic has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at $30,653,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $5,713,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Elastic by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

