Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th.

Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 115.14%. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Barings BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,875 shares of company stock worth $462,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

