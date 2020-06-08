Beetle Coin (BEET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31,622.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $765,391.44 and $31,622.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00050646 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 228,351,380 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $50.98, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $24.68 and $33.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

