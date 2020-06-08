BitcoinZ Market Cap Tops $704,635.77 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Crex24. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $704,635.77 and approximately $15,117.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00538404 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00094936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00067465 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,133,747,694 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.