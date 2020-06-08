Brokerages Anticipate Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Imax reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 231.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush lowered Imax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.89. 1,152,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,138. The stock has a market cap of $843.05 million, a P/E ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 1.51. Imax has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister acquired 5,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imax by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth $21,624,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imax in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

