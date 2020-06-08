Brokerages Set Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Target Price at $62.45

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of ALV stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.90. 599,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,972. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $45,932.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

