Brokerages Set Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,605.10

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,605.10 ($58.61).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,727 ($72.89) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 5,630 ($71.66) to GBX 4,888 ($62.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($48.75) to GBX 3,160 ($40.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,370 ($68.35) to GBX 4,520 ($57.53) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 127 ($1.62) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,507 ($57.36). The stock had a trading volume of 472,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,146.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,506.81. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,041 ($38.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,562 ($70.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Rachel Downey purchased 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,004 ($50.96) per share, for a total transaction of £51,651.60 ($65,739.60). Also, insider Glyn Barker purchased 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($46.02) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($26,232.91).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.