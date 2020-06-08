Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Target Price at GBX 1,929.17

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,929.17 ($24.55).

IMB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($29.27) to GBX 2,240 ($28.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,900 ($36.91) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMB traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,514.50 ($19.28). 1,575,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,568.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.01) and a one year high of GBX 2,256 ($28.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.31) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0020517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a GBX 20.85 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.02%.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.