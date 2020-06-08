Brokerages Set RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) PT at $3.56

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of RES traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,236. The company has a market capitalization of $895.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. RPC has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.06 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. RPC’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

