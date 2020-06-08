BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.50. 13,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 million and a PE ratio of -38.61.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,804.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,423 shares of company stock worth $228,921. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 101.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

