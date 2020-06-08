Camden National Bank Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Camden National Bank lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 50.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.31.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $94.59. 6,617,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,635. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.