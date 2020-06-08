Camden National Bank Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 14,832,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,518 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,764,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,437 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.85. 17,157,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,787,246. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

