Camden National Bank Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

