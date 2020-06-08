Camden National Bank Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Camden National Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,340. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.86. The stock has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.13.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.