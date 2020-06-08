Camden National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after acquiring an additional 788,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,530,000 after purchasing an additional 892,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 971,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,811,000 after purchasing an additional 259,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,003,000 after purchasing an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.72. 9,201,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,525,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $124.88 and a 1-year high of $164.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

