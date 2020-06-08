Camden National Bank Purchases 321 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

HON stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.