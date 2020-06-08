Camden National Bank Purchases 643 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Camden National Bank grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,972 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,687,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $161,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,617,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 297,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,204,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,736,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.