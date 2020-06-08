Camden National Bank Sells 20,986 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Camden National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,986 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,445,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,798. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

