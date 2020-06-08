Camden National Bank Sells 377 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Camden National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $92.56. 5,425,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,786,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,938 shares of company stock valued at $14,683,188. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

