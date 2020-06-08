Camden National Bank Sells 6,666 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Camden National Bank decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

In other Chubb news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB traded up $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,914,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

