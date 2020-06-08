Camden National Bank Sells 870 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Camden National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Chevron stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. 11,083,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,408,936. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

