Camden National Bank Trims Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 902,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,822. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

