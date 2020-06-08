Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOS. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Canada Goose from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.37 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.