Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

NASDAQ:CPTA traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $3.86. 468,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,896. The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Capitala Finance has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

