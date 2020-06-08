Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.68 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 52.28% and a net margin of 36.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,440,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,527 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 436.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,591 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 959,032 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,771,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 716,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

