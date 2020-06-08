Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.80. 1,236,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.48. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 63.13% and a negative net margin of 48.02%. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

