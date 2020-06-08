Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cinemark from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. 137,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell purchased 106,001 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, with a total value of $877,688.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,708,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,263,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Cinemark by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.