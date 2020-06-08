CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.
CNO Financial Group stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
CNO Financial Group Company Profile
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
