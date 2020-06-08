CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.18. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Also, Director Ellyn L. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,709.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

