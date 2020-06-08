Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $822,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.85. 19,889,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,313,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

