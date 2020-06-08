ColossusXT Trading 45.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ColossusXT has a market cap of $3.51 million and $44.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 181.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,103,524,529 coins and its circulating supply is 12,062,482,702 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

