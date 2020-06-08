Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.06-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.05 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.78. 2,461,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.08. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

